Command has earned 17 points over nine games with Orebro HK's U-20 team in 2026-27.

Command has also made seven appearances for Orebro's senior team, but he's still looking for his first SHL point. The 18-year-old center was part of the return to Winnipeg in the Connor Hellebuyck trade, just four months after he was selected 12th overall by New Jersey. Command is caught between levels for now -- he's too good for junior hockey but not quite ready for the next step in his home country. His development may take a while, but he'll likely be a responsible two-way center who sees steady third-line usage in the prime of his career.