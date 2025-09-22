Lambert did not return to Sunday's preseason game versus the Wild after being removed by the concussion spotter, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Head coach Scott Arniel did not have an update on Lambert's status after the contest, per Wiebe. The Jets' next exhibition game is Tuesday versus the Oilers, and the 21-year-old Lambert's status should be known by then. The 2022 first-round selection notched one assist across five regular-season outings in 2024-25.