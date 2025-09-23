Lambert, who was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's game versus the Wild, will suit up for Tuesday's exhibition contest against the Oilers.

Lambert's status following Sunday's matchup was up in the air since head coach Scott Arniel did not have an update on the forward's status after he was removed by the concussion spotter, but he seemingly passed all the necessary tests to draw back into the lineup Tuesday. The 2022 first-round pick will slot in on the third line with Colby Barlow and Parker Ford against Edmonton.