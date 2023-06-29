Barlow was selected 18th overall by the Jets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Barlow is one of the most NHL-ready players in the 2023 Draft class. He was a man among boys in the OHL with a sturdy frame and playoff beard better than some NHLers 10 years his senior. Barlow plays a simple and effective north-south game, and he scores. A lot, both off the rush and from in tight. He put in 46 goals with Owen Sound of the OHL this year. Barlow loves to shoot and has been sometimes knocked for taking too many low-percentage shots. That shouldn't hurt too much from his ultimate third-line forechecking role in the NHL, where he'll overpower similar opponents with his mature game. Barlow is the kind of guy who'll wear the Jets' C one day, flirt with a hard-earned 30-goal season a few times and be the kind of guy whose character keeps him in Winnipeg for as long as the Jets want him.