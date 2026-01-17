DiVincentiis recorded a 28-save shutout in AHL Manitoba's 3-0 win over Laval on Saturday.

DiVincentiis came away with his first win in four outings and his second shutout of the campaign. He's up to 8-10-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 20 contests this season. The 21-year-old goalie continues to share the crease with Thomas Milic. DiVincentiis didn't get a chance to make his NHL debut during a one-week stint with the Jets while Connor Hellebuyck was recovering from a knee surgery.