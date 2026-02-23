Jets' Domenic DiVincentiis: Elevated from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincentiis was called up from AHL Manitoba on Monday.
DiVincentiis will link up with the Jets until Gold Medalist Connor Hellebuyck rejoins the team from Milan. With the team playing Wednesday against Vancouver, it's possible that DiVincentiis serves as the backup to Eric Comrie to give Hellebuyck more time to meet up with the club.
