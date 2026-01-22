Salomonsson (illness) is set to rejoin the lineup against Florida on Thursday.

Salomonsson will be back in action after missing two games due to his illness. In his six appearances this year, the 21-year-old blueliner has yet to register a point while recording six hits, six shots and a minus-5 rating. Once the Jets get healthy on the blue line, including Neal Pionk (lower body) and Colin Miller (knee), Salomonsson could be headed back to the minors.