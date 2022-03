Comrie will be stationed between the pipes in Toronto on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Comrie is riding a five-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 29, posting a 2.20 GAA and a .927 save percentage during that stretch. The 26-year-old has been impressive in a limited role behind Connor Hellebuyck this season; he's 8-2-1 with a .920 save percentage through 12 appearances. His last road loss came on Dec. 10 against the Canucks.