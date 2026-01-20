Jets' Eric Comrie: Facing Blues
By RotoWire Staff

Comrie will protect the home net against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Comrie will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck played in Monday's 2-0 loss to Chicago. The 30-year-old Comrie is coming off a 23-save effort in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Jan. 9. He has a 7-9-1 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 17 appearances this campaign. St. Louis sits 32nd in the league with 2.43 goals per game this season.