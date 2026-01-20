Comrie will protect the home net against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Comrie will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck played in Monday's 2-0 loss to Chicago. The 30-year-old Comrie is coming off a 23-save effort in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Jan. 9. He has a 7-9-1 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 17 appearances this campaign. St. Louis sits 32nd in the league with 2.43 goals per game this season.