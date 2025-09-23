Comrie is slated to draw the home start in Tuesday's preseason game versus Edmonton, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Comrie heads into the 2025-26 campaign locked in as the No. 2 option between the pipes behind Connor Hellebuyck for the second time in the last four years. The 30-year-old Comrie was a serviceable backup option in 2024-25, as he posted a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage, but he wasn't provided with much support -- he had a 9-10-1 record over 20 regular-season appearances.