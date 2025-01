Comrie will defend the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, per John Lu of TSN.

Comrie is 3-6-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 10 outings this season. He lost in overtime versus the Kings in his last start, turning aside 21 shots in a 2-1 loss. The Flames are averaging only 2.59 goals per game, 28th in league scoring in 2024-25.