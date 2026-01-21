Comrie stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Comrie earned his second straight win with this performance. In those games, he's given up just two goals on 47 shots. The 30-year-old netminder improved to 8-9-1 with a 3.19 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 18 starts this season. Connor Hellebuyck will likely be between the pipes Thursday versus the Panthers, while Comrie will feature only occasionally in the backup role.