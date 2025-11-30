Comrie stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Comrie was coming off three straight losses, but it seems he needed a break. After sitting out the 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday, Comrie responded with one of his best performances of the campaign en route to a comfortable win over the Predators. The matchup was a favorable one on paper, but this should be a huge confidence booster for the 30-year-old netminder. Expect Comrie to remain as the Jets' starting goaltender as long as Connor Hellebuyck (knee) remains out. The star netminder isn't expected back between the pipes until January next year at the earliest.