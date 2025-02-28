Comrie allowed two goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Comrie's three-game winning streak came to a close. This was the first time since Jan. 10-11 that the Jets have been involved in a back-to-back -- Comrie's last four starts (3-1-0) came with at least a day between games. The 29-year-old netminder has done alright in a light-duty backup role, going 6-8-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 15 appearances. The Jets are back home for a game Saturday versus the Flyers, but their next back-to-back is March 6 and 7 versus the Flyers and Devils, respectively, so Comrie shouldn't have to wait very long for his next start.