Jets' Gustav Nyquist: Exits contest Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nyquist (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Nyquist had an assist in 1:28 of ice time during the contest. The exact nature of his injury remains unclear, leaving his status in doubt for Saturday's game versus the Penguins. If he misses time, Nikita Chibrikov or Brad Lambert are the healthy forwards available to take Nyquist's place in the lineup.
