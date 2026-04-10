Toews tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Toews struck the back of the net to put the Jets up 3-1 just under two minutes after Josh Morrissey's goal in the second period. Overall, Toews now has 11 goals, 28 points, 104 shots on net and 31 blocked shots through 78 appearances this season. The 37-year-old forward has displayed excellent longevity this season, having played in all 78 games for the Jets after taking a two-year absence from the NHL due to health issues. He's also been heating up offensively as of late with four goals and seven points over his last 12 games, giving him solid streaming value in deep fantasy leagues for the remainder of the regular season.