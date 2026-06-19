Jonathan Toews: Announces retirement

Toews announced Friday that he's ending his playing career.

Toews will go down as one of the greatest captains in the history of the Blackhawks. He had 372 goals, 883 points, 60 PIM and 629 hits in 1,067 career regular-season outings with Chicago, but more importantly, he led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships. Toews was especially critical during his first Cup win in 2010. He earned the Conn Smythe Trophy after scoring seven goals and 29 points in 22 playoff outings that year. However, Toews didn't play at all in the NHL in 2023-24 and 2024-25 because of health issues stemming from his battle with COVID. Despite missing those two years, he was able to revive his career by joining the Jets for 2025-26 and recording 11 goals, 29 points, 38 PIM and 17 hits in 82 regular-season appearances. After successfully playing one campaign in his hometown of Winnipeg, Toews is now hanging up his skates at the age of 38 on his own terms.