Jets' Jonathan Toews: Needs further evaluation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toews (undisclosed) "tweaked something" in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Wild and will undergo further evaluation in the coming days, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.
Toews exited the game in the second period and did not return. The 37-year-old center was one of two Jets to leave the contest, as Vladislav Namestnikov (upper body) was also hurt. Toews' status should be updated prior to the Jets' preseason finale Friday in Calgary.
More News
-
Jets' Jonathan Toews: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Jonathan Toews: Won't play next season•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores one more goal with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Final game with Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Assist in return from illness•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Set to return Saturday•