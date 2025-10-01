Toews (undisclosed) "tweaked something" in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Wild and will undergo further evaluation in the coming days, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Toews exited the game in the second period and did not return. The 37-year-old center was one of two Jets to leave the contest, as Vladislav Namestnikov (upper body) was also hurt. Toews' status should be updated prior to the Jets' preseason finale Friday in Calgary.