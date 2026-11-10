Morrissey (wrist) will play in Tuesday's home clash against New Jersey, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

The wait for Morrissey's long-awaited return is over, as he's slated to play in Tuesday's contest after missing Winnipeg's last 14 games. The 31-year-old blueliner is bound to immediately return to the team's top defensive pairing and first power-play unit. Prior to sustaining his wrist injury, he posted three assists, 12 shots on net and five blocked shots over four appearances. He's a priority waiver-wire target in leagues where he was dropped.