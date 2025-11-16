Morrissey logged two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Morrissey has two goals and six helpers during his five-game point streak. He's also earned at least one power-play point in three straight contests. For the season, the defenseman is up to three goals, 16 helpers, six power-play points, 32 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 18 appearances. Morrissey is among the top tier of fantasy blueliners, and it doesn't look like he'll be losing that status this year.