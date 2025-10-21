Morrissey notched an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Morrissey has had a rather quiet start to the season with two assists across six games. He's still in a top-pairing role with ice time in all situations, so he'll bounce back over a larger sample. The 30-year-old defenseman has added seven shots on net, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-6 rating as the Jets' leader on the blue line.