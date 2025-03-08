Morrissey scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, took four shots on net and had two blocks in Friday's 6-1 win over New Jersey.

Both points came in the second period, including his power-play goal that would end up being Friday's game-winning tally. The 29-year-old blueliner has 10 goals, 41 assists, 138 shots on net and 91 blocks in 63 games this season. Morrissey is tied for fourth-most points among defensemen with 51. His career high of 76 points from the 2022-33 regular season will likely be out of reach, but he should finish in the 65-70 point range if he maintains his current pace. Morrissey provides plenty of value to fantasy lineups with his strong category coverage and offensive production.