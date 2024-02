Morrissey logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Morrissey now has assists in five straight contests and multiple helpers in his last four games. The 28-year-old blueliner set up Sean Monahan's opening tally in the first period before snagging a second helper on Kyle Connor's tally later in the frame. Overall, Morrissey's up to 46 points (seven goals, 39 assists) with a plus-22 rating through 57 games this year.