Stanley scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's win over Nashville.

With exactly one NHL goal in each of his first five NHL seasons, Stanley has already set a career high as he blasted his second goal of the season past Juuse Saros. He dropped the gloves with Michael McCarron in the first period, leaving him just an assist shy of the Gordie Howe hat-trick. It's an encouraging start for the former first-rounder, but he's unlikely to carry much fantasy value over the long haul.