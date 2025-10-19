Schiefele scored and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's win over Nashville.

Scheifele has come out red-hot to start the season. His first-period tally marked his sixth goal of the year and extended his scoring streak to four straight games, with all six goals coming during that stretch. After racking up a career-high 87 points last regular season, he looks poised to match, or even exceed, that production this time around. Assuming he can avoid the injury bug, he's shaping up to be an excellent value pick for those who grabbed him at his fifth-round ADP.