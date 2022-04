Berdin was called up from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Berdin was designated an emergency recall, and given that Connor Hellebuyck was scratched from a schedule start, he's likely the goalie that's dealing with something. The 24-year-old Berdin has a 17-9-2 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 29 games for Manitoba this season, and he'll likely serve as backup to Eric Comrie while Hellebuyck is sidelined.