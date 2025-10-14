Barron scored the opening goal, had an assist and dished out two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Barron struck the back of the net for the first goal of the contest to help his new linemate Cole Koepke (lower body) register his first point with the team. Barron later notched a secondary assist on Logan Stanley's goal in the second period. Overall, the 26-year-old Barron is up to two goals, two assists and six hits through three games this season. He has filled in the fourth-line center role admirably to start the season in the absence of team captain Adam Lowry, who is expected to return from hip surgery in late October. With four points out of the gate this year, Barron should have the chance to challenge for the 20-point mark for the second time in four seasons with Winnipeg. If he can maintain a fraction of this offensive pace, he could be due for a career year, making him an intriguing name to watch in deeper leagues.