Barron scored a goal on six shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Barron's goal got the Jets' furious comeback within two goals, and he helped out on Kyle Connor's equalizer with 33 seconds left in regulation. The 27-year-old Barron isn't typically part of the power-play mix -- his helper was his first point with a man advantage since the 2023-24 campaign. He's at five points, 22 shots on net, 43 hits, 15 blocked shots and six PIM across 16 outings this season.