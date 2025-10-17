Barron scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Barron has opened the season on a four-game point streak, consisting of three goals and two assists. He's added five shots on net, eight hits and a plus-2 rating. Despite the success, he's yet to work his way into power-play time, and he remains on the fourth line at even strength. Barron is already a third of the way to his total of 15 points from the 2024-25 regular season, but this is likely a case of a small sample. While he may have a career year, his usage is not the most fantasy friendly.