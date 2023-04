Schmidt will be rested for Thursday's season finale against Colorado, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Schmidt will join fellow blueliner Josh Morrissey in watching from the press box as a handful of Jets players are being given the night off ahead of the postseason. The 31-year-old blueliner will come up one point shy of reaching the 20-point threshold in back-to-back seasons but should offer decent mid-range fantasy value in the playoffs.