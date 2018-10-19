Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Getting back on track
Ehlers dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Both of Ehlers' points came during Winnipeg's three-goal third period. He now has three assists in the past two games after being blanked in his first five appearances of the season. Considering the ninth overall selection in the 2014 draft is coming off consecutive campaigns with 60-plus points, it was always going to be only a matter of time until he put his slump behind him.
