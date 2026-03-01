Martin scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Spokane's 5-2 win over Tri-City on Saturday.

Martin has found his stride lately with seven goals and nine assists over his last six games. This was his second four-point effort in that span. For the season, he is up to 21 goals and 26 helpers through 56 appearances. The Jets prospect still doesn't project as a big scorer in the professional ranks, but his recent play has helped him get his 2025-26 campaign back on track after a slow start to the year.