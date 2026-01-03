Nehring scored a goal and added an assist in Western Michigan University's 4-0 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Nehring has done a decent job this season with five goals and nine helpers through 19 outings. The Jets prospect is on roughly the same pace as last year, when he put up 30 points in 42 appearances. Nehring will likely have one or two more years to continue his development at the NCAA level before turning pro.