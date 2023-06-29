Nehring was selected 82nd overall by the Jets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Playing for the famed Shattuck St. Mary's program in Minnesota, Nehring predictably dominated this past season, finishing with 39 goals and 85 points in 54 games. Nehring is a big body (6-foot-3) with an excellent compete level, but scouts are divided as to whether or not the offensive production will carry over to the collegiate level and beyond. Nehring will head to Western Michigan University this coming fall.