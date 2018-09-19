Sambrook was released from training camp by Columbus on Wednesday.

Sambrook was hoping to earn a contract with the Blue Jackets, having failed to stick with the Red Wings after the Original Six team took him in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He did generate 34 goals, 72 assists and a cumulative plus-92 rating between the OHL's Otters and Greyhounds from 2015-18, so there's a chance that a defensively inept NHL team could add Sambrook as a depth option closer to the start of the new season.