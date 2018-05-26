Red Wings' Jordan Sambrook: Making himself available for another draft
Sambrook will re-enter the NHL draft, according to his agent, New York Times contributor Dhiren Mahiban reports.
The Red Wings chose not to sign Sambrook despite selecting him in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, which is rather surprising given that there's a lack of two-way defensemen on the parent club's roster. Of course, Sambrook has yet to turn pro with his past three seasons spent in the OHL where he's accumulated 34 goals and 72 assists over 195 contests between the Erie Otters and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Still only 20 years old, Sambrook deserves a second chance to land that elusive entry-level contract.
