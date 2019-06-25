Justin Kirkland: Will become UFA
Kirkland did not receive a qualifying offer from Nashville ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Since signing an entry-level deal with the Preds back in 2016, Kirkland, 22, has yet to make his NHL debut and instead has spent all of his time at the AHL level, scoring nine goals and tallying 21 assists in 75 appearances this past season with AHL Milwaukee. Set to become an unrestricted free agency, Kirkland will now have a chance to earn an NHL spot with a new club.
