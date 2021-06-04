Kaskisuo agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Swedish club Leksands IF on Friday, he announced on social media.

After two years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Kaskisuo made the jump to the professional ranks, playing in the ECHL, AHL and NHL over the past five seasons. The Finnish netminder came up through the Jokerit (KHL) youth system but will be playing professionally in Europe for the first time in his career. Barring a fantastic 2021-22 campaign, this could mark the end of Kaskisuo's time in the NHL.