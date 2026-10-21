Kempe notched two goals, compiled a plus-3 rating, launched six shots on net and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Kempe answered the bell just 52 seconds after Cole Hutson's power-play goal late in the first period for the Kings' opening tally. He later connected with his linemates Artemi Panarin and Alex Laferriere again to secure his first multi-goal game of the new season. Overall, the 30-year-old winger has three goals, six points, 23 shots on net and 16 hits across seven appearances. He's coming off back-to-back seasons with 35-plus goals, meaning Tuesday's performance was a strong sign that he'll challenge that threshold once again in 2026-27. With the Kings' top line heating up, Kempe is a strong fantasy option in all formats given his all-around play.