Kempe scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Both of Kempe's points came on the power play. The 30-year-old forward is expected to be one of the Kings' top forwards this season, though he'll have to do it without former linemate Anze Kopitar, who retired after last season. Kempe has topped the 70-point mark three years running with strong shot volume and 100-plus hits. He earned just 12 power-play points in 2025-26, so getting more effective with the man advantage will be critical for Kempe to maintain his established level of offense.