Kempe scored three goals, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

One of Kempe's goals also came with the man advantage. He had gone into his one-game absence due to an undisclosed injury on a bit of a cold stretch, but he broke out of it in a big way Wednesday. The 30-year-old forward is up to six goals, six assists, 45 shots on net, 18 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating over 13 appearances. Kempe should continue to be one of the Kings' most reliable forward.