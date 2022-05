Edler notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Edler set up defense partner Troy Stecher's opening tally 3:53 into the game. The helper was Edler's second through five contests in this first-round series. The 36-year-old defenseman has added eight shots on net, 10 hits, 14 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating while serving as a veteran presence in the Kings' top four.