Lee notched a goal and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-0 shutout win over Boston.

Lee helped Los Angeles stay the course in Tuesday's road win, as he doubled the team's lead with less than four minutes remaining in the second period. Overall, the 26-year-old center now has two goals, four points, 17 shots on net, 35 hits and seven blocked shots over 17 appearances this season. While he's done well to claim an everyday role at the NHL level, his current situation is unlikely to lead him to more than sparse fantasy success in the near future.