Lee scored the game-winning goal on his lone shot and delivered two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Lee broke the deadlock early in the third period by redirecting a shot from Brian Dumoulin. Despite his decisive contribution, Lee handled a limited even-strength workload and didn't feature on the power play. His lack of consistent offensive opportunities makes him difficult to recommend outside the deepest fantasy leagues, and the numbers back that up. Lee has just three goals and five points across 21 games this season.