Athanasiou scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and added a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Athanasiou, Carl Grundstrom and Blake Lizotte combined for three goals and eight points in Tuesday's game. The 26-year-old Athanasiou reached the 20-point mark with his big burst -- he has 10 tallies and 10 helpers through 35 games. The speedy forward has added 67 shots on net, a minus-6 rating and 23 PIM this year.