Kings' Blake Zielinski: Providence commit joins Kings

Zielinski was the 80th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of New Jersey, Zielinski joined Des Moines last season and was selected to the USHL Third All-Star Team after racking up 25 goals and 55 points in 53 games. Zielinski has shown the ability to play both center and wing and handle each role responsibly. He lacks dynamic traits from an offensive standpoint, but Zielinski's strong hockey IQ and his ability to fill a variety of roles for a hockey club give him a chance to be an immediate contributor upon arriving on campus at Providence College this fall.