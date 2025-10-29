Dumoulin logged an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Dumoulin earned his first point as a King when he set up Drew Doughty in the second period. The 34-year-old Dumoulin has seen top-four usage early in 2025-26, including a spot alongside Doughty at even strength in recent contests. For the season, Dumoulin has 13 shots on net, 11 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 11 appearances.