Guttman was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Guttman hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2023-24 campaign, when he saw action in 27 outings with the Blackhawks. In those appearances, the California native notched four goals and four assists, including three power-play points. With his promotion to the NHL roster, Guttman could be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Friday, as he gives the team a full complement of 12 healthy forwards.