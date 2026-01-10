Perry has been activated Saturday after being granted non-roster status Wednesday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Anze Kopitar (lower body) was moved to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Perry missed Los Angeles' past two games, but he'll probably serve in a bottom-six capacity Saturday versus Edmonton. Jacob Moverare, who dressed in the last two games as the seventh defenseman, might be a healthy scratch against the Oilers if Perry's return results in the Kings going back to dressing 12 forwards and six blueliners. He has nine goals and 21 points in 35 outings in 2025-26.