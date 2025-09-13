Perry had knee surgery Friday and will be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

Perry suffered the knee injury while skating Friday and quickly went under the knife. The 40-year-old veteran was expected to start the season on the fourth line after signing with the Kings while seeing second unit power-play time. Perry will miss 3-5 weeks of regular-season action while recovering. He had 19 goals and 11 assists in 81 regular-season games with Edmonton in 2024-25 and was outstanding in the playoffs, garnering 10 goals and four helpers across 22 contests.